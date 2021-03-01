close
Mon Mar 01, 2021
March 1, 2021

PML-N Punjab

National

 
March 1, 2021

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said the people in the country are crying due to inflation. In a statement here on Sunday, she said if the PTI considered the Election Commission of Pakistan an independent institution, why it was challenging its authority? The PML-N leader alleged that ministers, adviser and friends of Imran Khan were involved in corruption but NAB or FIA was not taking action against them.

