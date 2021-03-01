tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said the people in the country are crying due to inflation. In a statement here on Sunday, she said if the PTI considered the Election Commission of Pakistan an independent institution, why it was challenging its authority? The PML-N leader alleged that ministers, adviser and friends of Imran Khan were involved in corruption but NAB or FIA was not taking action against them.