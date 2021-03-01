Karo-Kari kills another two in Sindh

SUKKUR: A man allegedly shot dead his younger sister and her alleged friend over the charges of ‘Karo Kari’ in the limits of Baeji Police Station in district Sukkur. Reports said accused Asghar Mirani shot dead his younger sister, 16-year-old Zeenat Khatoon, and her alleged friend Abbas Mirani on the pretext of ‘Karo Kari’ in the limits of Baeji Police Station in Sukkur. The police shifted the bodies to a local hospital in Pano Aqil for autopsy. They said the accused was in police custody now, where he revealed that he shot dead both after seeing them in an objectionable condition.