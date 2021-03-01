Nawab Wassan’s vehicle kills motorcyclist

SUKKUR: Special Assistant to the CM Sindh on Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Housing Cell, Nawab Khan Wassan’s vehicle with registration number BN-1234, hit a motorcycle that resulted in the death of the motorcyclist, while two women were critically injured.

The police sources said Nawab Wassan, along with escort, was in the vehicle that allegedly hit and killed the motorcyclist at Mahamood Shah bus stop on National Highway, Khairpur. He was travelling from Kotdiji. The deceased was identified as Naseer Ahmed Ansari, while two women, identified as Imamzadi, w/o Ghulam Qadir, and Sanam, w/o Latif Dino Ansari, were injured. The police shifted the body and injured to the Civil Hospital, Khairpur, for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, the police sources said Nawab Wassan was in the vehicle and after the accident, left his vehicle on the road and then moved to another vehicle despite shifting of the body and injured to hospital. The deceased motorcyclist, Naseer Ahmed Ansari, belonged to Daud-jo-Goth and was nowadays living in Ostaghi, Khairpur. In another accident, a speeding truck hit a motorcycle in which the motorcyclist Irfan, s/o Ustad Yousuf, was killed on the National Highway near Mirpur Mathello.