DC Qamber-Shahdadkot, 11 others convicted in NAB reference

SUKKUR: The Judge of the Accountability Court, Sukkur, Fareed Anwar Kazi, on Saturday awarded seven-year prison terms to 11 accused, including Deputy Commissioner, Qamber-Shahdadkot, in NAB’s Rs64.5 million corruption reference against development works carried out by the Municipal Corporation, Larkana, from 2012 to 2014.

The Accountability Court, Sukkur, announced its reserved judgment, convicting Deputy Commissioner, Qamber-Shahdadkot, Javeed Jaghirani, Administrator Municipal Corporation, Larkana, Sardar Asif Arain, Administrator Ghulam Mustafa, Administrator Zameer Hussain, Engineers Inayatullah Abro, Qurban Ali Abro, Ghulam Abbas Shaikh and five contractors Ghulam Qadir Bhutto, Jehanghir Channar, Ghulam Qadir Aheer and others. One of the alleged accused contractor Abdul Qadir Shaikh has died, while three others struck plea bargain with the NAB.

Police took all the convicted into custody and shifted them to the Central Jail, Sukkur. The NAB Sukkur’s prosecutor, Rabat Ali, had filed Rs64.5 million corruption reference in the Accountability Court, Sukkur, against the convicted officials after detecting corruption during development works by the Municipal Corporation, Larkana, from 2012 to 2014.