If law and order situation deteriorates in Sindh: Federal govt to be held responsible, says Nasir Hussain Shah

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Information & Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the federal government has resorted to cheap tactics after political failures adding that the transfer of important and capable police officers from the Sindh Police was the result of their frustration.

Responding to the move of the federal government who has transferred DIG level police officers from Sindh, the provincial minister in a press statement said that the federal government would be responsible if law and order situation deteriorated in Sindh.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the PTI wanted to enslave the Sindh Police like they had done in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “The Federation facilitates to strengthen the provinces, while these strange and mentally poor rulers are trying to weaken the provinces,” the minister added.

Provincial Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that important officers, including IGP Sindh Police, were being targeted without any reason, when they failed to get Sindh Police Inspector General transferred, many important officers had been transferred without any justification.

“The PTI does not tolerate police officers who have good reputation and in Punjab and KPK, they have transferred police chiefs frequently,” the minister said and added the Sindh government stands by all the police officers who perform their duties honestly.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah quoted the press conference of Sindh governor against Inspector General Sindh Police and added that it made it clear what the PTI wanted. “They wanted that their land grabbers should be free and above the law,” the minister concluded.