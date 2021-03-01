close
Mon Mar 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
March 1, 2021

Sarwar's son greeted

National

A
APP
March 1, 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed has congratulated Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar's son Anas Sarwar on winning the election of head of Scottish Labour Party, the United Kingdom. In his congratulatory message, he said that Anas Sarwar was the first Pakistani to be elected the head of the Scottish Labour Party.

Latest News

More From Pakistan