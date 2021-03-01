Sarwar's son greeted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed has congratulated Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar's son Anas Sarwar on winning the election of head of Scottish Labour Party, the United Kingdom. In his congratulatory message, he said that Anas Sarwar was the first Pakistani to be elected the head of the Scottish Labour Party.