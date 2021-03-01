close
Mon Mar 01, 2021
March 1, 2021

551 people held in Lahore in 2021 for violating ban on kite flying

National

A
APP
March 1, 2021

LAHORE: Lahore police registered 527 cases and arrested 551 persons on violation of ban on kite flying in the current year, according to a police spokesperson. Police seized more than 8,967 kites and 671 kite string rolls from their possession, added the spokesman said. Meanwhile, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar took notice of an incident of injuries to a person due to kite string in the Shahdara area on Sunday. He directed the DIG operations to take action against the SHO concerned.-

