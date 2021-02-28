Two agents, three workers of Lodhran passport office arrested

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two agents and three workers of Lodhran passport office involved in fleecing applicants on the pretext of facilitating passport processing.

It has been learnt that FIA Multan team comprising Sub-Inspectors M Shiraz, Abu Bakar and Umar Farooq assisted by constables Sadaqat and Daniyal conducted a raid on the agents outside passport office Lodhran. Agents Hamid Ali and Zafar were found involved in fleecing applicants.

A passport, complete sets of passport forms, date-wise lists of applicants and Rs 32,000 were recovered from the agents who could not justify the possession of official record/passport, etc. On their information, Security Supervisor Ali Raza, Data Entry Operator Ali Hassan and M Aqib (a private person) working in passport office Lodhran have also been taken into custody for facilitating illegal activities of the agents. A case is being registered against the accused.