JI accuses PTI-led govt of telling lies

BAHAWALPUR: Amir Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Siraj ul Haq Friday accused the PTI-led government of telling lies and making u-turns since coming into power.

Addressing a dearness march in Bahawalpur, the JI chief said the performance of the government was zero on all fronts so far.

He said if there would be a ‘World Cup’ of lies then the PTI-led government would have won it. The JI chief also showed his anger against the district administration Bahawalpur over not allowing public meeting on eve of the JI march.

Siraj said the masses were not servants of any Deputy Commissioner (DC) or a Chief Minister (CM). He said due to ‘dictatorial’ steps of the local administration the JI workers including female workers were forced to sit on roads. He said the PTI-led government did nothing except price hike.

About Senate election, the JI chief alleged one Senate seat was being auctioned in Rs 350 million.

Supporting the creation of south Punjab province, the JI chief said former governments, including the government of the PTI, had been making promises for the creation of south Punjab province but they always betrayed the people of south Punjab. He vowed creating south Punjab province after coming into power.

The JI chief led the march from Ladhran to Bahawalpur and addressed a public meeting at GPO Chowk Bahawalpur.