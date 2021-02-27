Sindh University, WWF-Pakistan sign MoU to protect environment

SUKKUR: The University of Sindh, Jamshoro, and World Wide Fund for Nature, Pakistan (WWF-P), have agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in order to work together to tackle environmental hazards.

In this regard, the CEO of WWF-P, Dr Tahir Rasheed called on the vice-chancellor of Sindh University, Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and discussed the partnership regarding the environment of the varsity through planting saplings after signing the MoU. He said the WWF-P would provide support and funding for the plantation drive at Sindh University aiming at protecting the environment, adding to emphasise the need for building partnership with well-cognizant national/international partners to meet modern-day challenges in the perspective of climate change.

Talking on the occasion, the VC Dr Kalhoro assured Dr Tahir for continuing his support and extending cooperation to tackle environmental hazards. He said the signed MoU would be a new beginning in conservation of environment, expressing hope that the WWF-Pakistan would soon launch the plantation drive on the campus. He further said the university was ready to ink another MoU with the WWF-P for jointly conducting scientific research, sharing information on food and water security, and biodiversity conservation.