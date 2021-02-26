Four women among five commit suicide

SUKKUR: Five, including four women, committed suicide in different cities of Sindh on Thursday as a fallout of poverty and domestic violence.

Mumtaz hanged herself to death due to poverty issues in village Walidad near Kuneri in district Mirpurkhas. Another woman, Noor Bano, from Bhirya Road in District Nausharoferoz consumed a poisonous substance, following an episode of domestic violence. Similarly, Shaharbano hanged herself to death in Khanpur, Shikarpur, after being dejected by domestic violence. Chandra Oad was the fourth victim, who took her life in Khipro, district Umarkot. The fifth victim Aajid Gurech consumed poisonous substance following a domestic spat in Mirwah Gorchani in district Mirpurkhas.