PML-N, PTI candidates from Punjab win women, technocrat seats unopposed

LAHORE: Two candidates have won the women’s seats in Punjab for the Senate elections unopposed. According to the Election Commission sources, Sadia Abbasi of PML-N and Dr Zarqa of PTI have won the women’s seats. Sources said that PML-N’s candidate Saira Afzal Tarar withdrew her nomination papers for the Senate polls after which there was no third candidate to contest the two women's seats.

Aside from the women's seats, two candidates contesting the technocrat seats have also won unopposed. These include PML-N's Azam Nazir Tarar and PTI's Syed Ali Zafar.

Sources said that Saud Majeed of PML-N withdrew his nomination papers for the technocrat seat which automatically paved the way for Tarar and Zafar to win the seats.