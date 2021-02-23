Ukrainian defence conglomerate signs $85m contract with Pakistan

ABU DHABI: Pakistan has awarded a contract worth $85.6 million for modernising T-80UD battle tanks to Ukrainian state arms conglomerate UkrOboronProm.

Ukraine also discussed with Pakistan new orders for the supply of 6TD1 and 6TD2 engines, according to press statement. The Ukrainian defence company announced on Monday an agreement with Pakistan for the repair and support of the T-80UD tank fleet on the sidelines of exhibition IDEX 2021 being held in Abu Dhabi.

The International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) and Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) started on Sunday in Abu Dhabi. The defence show will continue till Feb 25.

More than 900 exhibitors from 59 nations including Pakistan have been participating in the twin events. Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) of Pakistan General Nadeem Raza also visited the Pakistan pavilion in the exhibition. He met Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleh Uruskiy Yuriy Hustev, according to the UAE official news agency WAM.

Moreover, General Nadeem Raza also attended the ceremony of signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Pakistan’s Global Industrial and Defence Solutions (GIDS) and UAE’s Tawazun. The CJCSC stated that Pakistan intended to enhance the level and scope of military engagements with the UAE.

He CJCSC also called on Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces Lieutenant General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi and Chief of Defence (CHOD) of Italy General Enzo Vecciarelli during the exhibition.