Senate elections: Zardari, Fazl put heads together for Gilani’s campaign

ISLAMABAD: Former President Asif Ali Zardari has initiated the Senate election campaign for former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and held contacts with allied parties.

On Friday, Zardari held telephonic contact with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Zardari and Maulana discussed overall political situation, upcoming Senate elections and long march of the PDM. Zardari and Maulana also consulted on the joint candidate of the PDM from KP and other provinces.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to arrive in Islamabad on Monday to initiate the election campaign for Yusuf Raza Gilani and to hold meetings with the leaders of the PDM. Bilawal has given responsibility to former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to make contacts with the allied parties for the seat adjustment for the Senate elections, especially in KP.

Meanwhile, the PPP said Prime Minister Imran Khan considers his members as saleable commodity. “Imran Khan has called his own MPs as saleable commodity which shows that these members have also realised that Imran Khan is totally incapable and wants to sell his members to his own ATM machines,” said the PPP Secretary Information Shazia Atta Marri.

Shazia Marri said Imran Khan has also awarded his party's tickets to such ATMs in Sindh. She said the PTI members are aware that the petroleum prices are set by the prime minister and no one else. She said the tsunami of price-hike came with the Prime Minister Imran Khan after 2018 because of his inability to run the government.