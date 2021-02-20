Two dead as violence mars Sialkot by-poll

Ag Agencies

SIALKOT/ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Two people were killed and two others injured on Friday as violence marred the crucial NA-75 by-election in Sialkot, which led the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to blame each other for the bloodshed.

State media confirmed the deaths and said the injured were critical after unidentified people opened fire near the polling station of Goind-kay in Daska, during the NA-75, Sialkot-IV by-election.

The seat of NA-75 Tehsil Daska was vacated after the death of PML-N’s lawmaker Syed Iftikhar-ud-Din in August 2020. Provincial Assembly seat PP-51 Wazirabad was vacated due to the death of PML-N MPA Chaudhry Shaukat Cheema in June 2020 due to coronavirus.

PML-N has fielded women candidates for both the seats in the by-elections. Noshin Iftikhar, daughter of the late Syed Iftikhar-ud-Din, has been given party ticket in NA-75 constituency. Ali Asjad is PTI’s candidate for the seat.

The violence occurred due to clashes reportedly taking place between PTI and PML-N workers during polling. Geo News correspondent in Daska Umar Aijaz reported the first incident of firing began shortly after polling started at 8:00am local time and aerial firing continued throughout the day in the town, causing a panic among voters.

Two groups of people exchanging blows, armed with sticks in Daska can be seen in viral video clips. The NA-75 constituency has a total of 360 polling stations and voting was stopped at 15 stations due to the clashes. A clash also erupted between PTI and PML-N workers at the Sohdra polling station in Wazirabad during PP-51 by-poll.

The PML-N was swift to pin the blame on the PTI, with lawmaker Rana Sanaullah describing the violence as an attempt by the PTI to “reduce turnout”. He called on the Election Commission of Pakistan to extend polling time beyond 5:00pm, and PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb’s request for time to be extended was turned down.

PTI’s spokesperson in Punjab and the chief minister’s aide on information, Firdous Awan held PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah responsible for the clash, tweeting that the PML-N was resorting to its “traditional thuggery” under Sanaullah’s supervision.

She alleged that PTI workers were being harassed at polling station by “private gunmen”, calling on police to take action against the culprits.

On the other hand, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz lashed out at authorities and tweeted a video of the party’s supporters breaking doors of a polling station down after they were allegedly made to wait outside for hours. “PML-N voters in Daska lose patience, protest and break down doors of a polling station after being made to wait for hours as polling time draws to an end. Sharam kero [have some shame],” she tweeted.

PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb slammed PTI for “resorting to violence in the face of imminent defeat”. In a press conference, Aurangzeb asked: “Where is the chief minister of Punjab? He says an FIR will be registered. You should be booked in the FIR.”

The PML-N spokeswoman showed a video of “PTI workers” allegedly shooting in the constituency in front of police personnel. “This shooting was done right in front of police personnel,” she shouted, holding up her cell phone for the reporters to see.

Speaking to Geo News, PTI leader Usman Dar questioned Sanaullah’s presence in the constituency, saying that it was a clear violation of the ECP’s code of conduct.

“We will register an FIR against Rana Sanaullah. He brought armed men with him and resorted to firing,” he alleged. “If these people think NA-75 is their stronghold, what are PML-N MPAs and Maryam Safdar doing holding rallies in the area?” he asked.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar sought a report from the provincial Inspector General of Police and ordered him to arrest the suspects at the earliest. He vowed that action would be initiated against the responsible without any discrimination.