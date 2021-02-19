Involvement of money in Senate polls: PPP asks

SC to seek explanation from AG

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party on Thursday demanded that the Supreme Court of Pakistan should seek an explanation from the Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan on his statement about involvement of money in the Senate elections through Hundi.

“The attorney general has given an irresponsible statement with regard to the distribution of money for the Senate elections through hundi. Now it is his responsibility to provide evidence,” said PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari. He said the attorney general has raised the question mark on all the political parties. “The attorney general should provide proof to justify his statement and if he failed, then he should resign,” he said.

Meanwhile, Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians MNA Shazia Atta Marri has said Imran Khan had introduced ball tampering and betting in the Pakistani cricket and now he has introduced foul language in politics. In a statement, Shazia said Imran Khan is the first so-called politician who started bidding on the Senate elections and also encouraged using Hawala and Hundi for the transfer of money.

“It would be dangerous to amend the Constitution on the desire of Imran Khan because it is highly probable that his next demand will be that he should remain the prime minister for the next five-year term too,” she said.

Shazia said the voting procedure could only be changed by making amendment to the Constitution and only the parliament can do so.

She said the Supreme Court should ask Prime Minister Imran Khan about those roaming around to buy votes for the Senate elections with bags full of money and also ask Punjab Governor Muhammad Sarwar how he had been elected in the Senate despite not having enough votes of his party at the time of elections. “It is very unfortunate that Imran Khan did not learn anything except foul language and blame game,” she said, adding Imran Khan has lost confidence of his own members in parliament.