Body formed to discourage cheating in examinations

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARAK: Students of various universities and colleges in the district have formed a body to discourage cheating in examinations. The decision was taken at a daylong seminar held at Town Hall Karak. On the occasion, the speakers said the anti-cheating organisation would be expanded to all educational institutions.