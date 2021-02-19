close
Fri Feb 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 19, 2021

Body formed to discourage cheating in examinations

National

 
February 19, 2021

KARAK: Students of various universities and colleges in the district have formed a body to discourage cheating in examinations. The decision was taken at a daylong seminar held at Town Hall Karak. On the occasion, the speakers said the anti-cheating organisation would be expanded to all educational institutions.

Latest News

More From Pakistan