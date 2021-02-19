Five doctors sustain injuries in clash

LALAMUSA: Five doctors Thursday sustained injuries when a clash occurred between two groups of doctors over a poster issue in Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital, Gujrat on Thursday.

Reportedly, doctors of Usama Talat Group and Junaid Malik Group exchanged harsh words over displaying posters at the hospital. After this the doctors called their sympathizers who attacked each other and used weapons, leaving Dr Ehtesham, Dr Junaid Malik, Dr Ali Hamza, Dr Falak Sher and Dr Hassnain wounded. Civil Line Police and A Division Police arrested three people and impounded three vehicles. Reportedly, former President of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Dr Saud Afzal said the hospital services will remain closed until the arrest of all accused. An application has been lodged for the registration of case against 12 persons including nominated accused.