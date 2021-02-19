close
Fri Feb 19, 2021
February 19, 2021

Spring tree plantation drive kicked off in Chitral

CHITRAL: The Forest Department kicked off the spring tree plantation campaign in the district on Thursday. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony at Wildlife Rest House here, Chitral task force Commandant Colonel Ali Zafar said that army had planted 0.6 million plants last year. He also said that timber mafia were involved in the deforestation, which had badly affected the existing forests and climate due to cutting of trees. District and Sessions Judge Javedur Rahman and Divisional Forest Officer Ahmad Jalil also addressed the function. They stressed the need for planting more trees to prevent soil erosion and climate as well.

