Committee formed for NBF modernization

Islamabad: Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage, Shafaqat Mehmood on Thursday directed to form a committee for modernization of National Book Foundation (NBF).

Chairing meeting of NBF board of governor, he said the committee would decide the strategy for modernisation of the foundation under the under the convener ship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Andalib Abbas.

Parliamentary Secretary to the Ministry of Education Wajiha Ikram will be nominated as member of the committee, while MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, MNA Amjad Ali Khan MNA, writer and renowned literary figure Fateh Mohammad Malik, General (r) Mohammad Tahir and Joint Secretary from the Ministry of Education Syed Zulfiqar Gilani will also be the members of committee.

The meeting asked NBF to publish a single National Curriculum book. NBF Managing Director Qaiser Alam informed the committee about the issues of the NBF including general books, textbooks NBF City of Books and braille books.