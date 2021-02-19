Gilani discusses Senate elections strategy with Bilawal, Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Yusuf Raza Gilani Thursday held telephonic discussions with his party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman about the upcoming Senate elections strategy. The PPP chairman said the government was afraid of candidature of Yusuf Raza Gilani for unknown reasons, and it had resorted to conspiracies to flee from the contest between democratic forces and the ‘selected puppets’. Bilawal congratulated Gilani on acceptance of his nomination papers for general Senate seat from Islamabad. Separately, Yusuf Raza Gilani called PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed future strategy for the Senate elections, scheduled to be held on March 3.