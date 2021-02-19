10 criminals arrested

Islamabad : The Islamabad police arrested 10 outlaws including two proclaimed offenders and recovered hashish, Ice and weapons from their possession.

A massive crackdown has been launched against anti-social elements and drug peddlers to make Islamabad crime free city, the SSP (Operations) said in a statement.

The Industrial-Area police arrested two drug pushers namely Irshad Hussain and Shakeel Messiah and recovered 1.710 kilograms hashish from their possession. Tarnol police arrested accused Slam Hussain and recovered 35 gram Ice from him. Golra police arrested accused Muhammad Qasid and recovered 1.20 kilogram hashish from him.

Karachi company police arrested accused Waqar Hussain and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Homicide unit police arrested accused Aamir Zaman and recovered 12 bore gun from him.