Shujaat laments shopkeeper’s death during demolishing shops in Gujrat

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has lamented the death of a poor shopkeeper during an operation by the Auqaf Department and municipality in Gujrat and said that not only jobs are becoming rare but business is also being run with difficulty and was being snatched.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should take notice of this situation. He said that in the Punjab, including Gujrat, many people had died and several injured when they were deprived of their livelihood. Shujaat said that these people had been doing their business here since the creation of Pakistan but Auqaf Department and municipality had demolished shops of the poor and during operation a shopkeeper died of shock, while rest of shopkeepers were also in same condition, asked for mercy on the miserable conditions of the poor.

Shujaat Hussain questioned now who will look after the children of the poor late shopkeeper. He said that this matter will also be raised in the assemblies.