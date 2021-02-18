KMU launches tree plantation campaign

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University (KMU) has launched the “Plants for Pakistan” tree plantation campaign to plant thousands of saplings in the constituent and affiliated institutes of the varsity.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Zia ul Haq along with the Registrar Prof. Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur and Conservator Southern Circle Forest Department, Gulzar Rahman, planted a sapling to mark the launch of the drive.

Speaking as a chief guest, Dr Zia ul Haq stated that Pakistan was among the top 10 countries most affected by climate change in recent years.

He said it is our moral and social responsibility to make the “Plants for Pakistan” campaign a success to secure our future generations.

The vice-chancellor urged the students to participate in the ongoing tree plantation campaign with national zeal and zest.

“Plantation is one of the easiest and most sustainable contributions to the environment. Besides, it’s a fun and healthy activity for students and to nurture youth’s connection to nature,” he added.