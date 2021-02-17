NAB sets up Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said on Tuesday that the NAB established its own state of the art Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy (PACA) as it always accords high priority for capacity building of its Investigation Officers (IOs) and prosecutors on regular basis on modern lines as training is continuous process, which is an effective tool for improvement and maintaining the quality of IOs and prosecutors.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting to review monthly performance of NAB at NAB Headquarters on Tuesday. NAB chairman said that that the mandate of PACA will be to plan and arrange trainings for freshly recruited NAB officers and continuous capacity building of the existing human resource in the fields of financial crime investigation, forensic examination and prosecution for NAB and other law enforcement agencies in the federal and provincial governments and to carry out research and reformation projects to highlight weaknesses in the system and purpose improvements based on the need assessment, system analysis and latest good practices in the fields of financial crimes and prevention of corruption reforms for good governance.

He said that PACA will further coordinate with all local and foreign agencies for international cooperation, trainings, research and reformation, forensic examination, curriculum development and accreditation of investigators in the fields of financial crimes and anti-corruption.

He said the PACA will be an entity under the Training and Research (T&R) Division of NAB and will perform above functions and role as per prescribed organogram, delegation and job description.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal appreciated the performance of Training and Research Division and said that establishment of state of the art “Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy of NAB is a milestone in the history of NAB, which will help NAB in achieving standard application of SOPs, laws and rules, which will be helpful a standardised syllabus for all investigation officers and capacity building of prosecutors on modern lines to ensure quality and uniformity.

He said the performance objectives of training programmes will also be continuously evaluated so as to form a basis for subsequent review and improvements in future training needs.

NAB chairman said that NAB is an apex anti-corruption organisation of the country, which has assigned gigantic task of eradication of corruption from the country. He said that this requires an extremely dedicated and highly trained manpower to undertake this responsibility. He said that NAB attaches great importance to its Human Resource Development.

Accordingly, he said a comprehensive yearly Training Plan for 2021 has been devised to ensure continued professional development of its officers/officials and prosecutors.

In order to ensure successful implementation of the Training Plan, it is equally important that trainers are fully capable and geared up to undertake this responsibility.

The NAB chairman said that a state of the art Forensic Science LAB has also been established in NAB Rawalpindi which has capacity to conduct analysis in the fields of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents; Fingerprints analysis so that investigation officers and prosecutors may utilise Forensic LAB facilities in order to investigate cases within stipulated time period as per law.