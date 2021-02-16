FC soldier martyred in terroristsâ€™ firing in Kech

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan was martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in the Kech district on Sunday night.

According to ISPR, terrorists opened fire on FC Balochistan post, established for security of N-85 Highway near Hoshab, District Kech, Sunday night.

During firing exchange, Sepoy Asad Mehdi embraced Shahadat. Area has been cordoned off and escape routes have been blocked to apprehend the fleeing terrorists. Area sanitisation and search operation was also in progress.