Firing during jirga leaves one dead

BARA: A man was killed over property dispute in Maidan area in Tirah valley, official and local sources said on Sunday.

The sources said a social worker Khalid Khan and his cousin Salman allegedly traded hot words at a jirga convened in Shalobar area in Maidan to resolve a property dispute. This led to firing, critically injuring Khalid Khan.

The injured was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police reached the place and arrested the accused. The deceased was the brother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader from Bara chapter Zubair Afridi.