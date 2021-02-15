Firing during jirga leaves one dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BARA: A man was killed over property dispute in Maidan area in Tirah valley, official and local sources said on Sunday.
The sources said a social worker Khalid Khan and his cousin Salman allegedly traded hot words at a jirga convened in Shalobar area in Maidan to resolve a property dispute. This led to firing, critically injuring Khalid Khan.
The injured was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The police reached the place and arrested the accused. The deceased was the brother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader from Bara chapter Zubair Afridi.