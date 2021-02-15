PK-63 by-election: PTI candidate says PDM parties never served Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate for the by-election on PK-63 Mian Umar Kakakhel said on Sunday that people of Nowshera would not cast votes to the candidate of Pakistan Democratic Movement as they had not carried out any uplift project in the district during their rule.

Speaking at a public meeting at Nowshera Kalaan here, he hoped his party would win the bby-poll and the opponent candidates would face a crushing defeat in the ballot slated for February 19.

Ishaq Khattak, Saeedur Rahman Paracha, Nasir Jamal Paracha, Falak Nawaz, Sangeen Khan and Aslam Khan also spoke on the occasion. Umar Kakakhel said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party and Awami National Party had misgoverned the country turn by turn and now they were making hue and cry when being held accountable for their alleged corruption and poor governance.

He said the people of Nowshera would not waste their precious votes by casting them to the PDM candidate. Umar Kakakhel said the PDM was an artificial alliance, which would break into pieces soon.

“The residents of the PK-63 constituency have already given their decision in favour of PTI at this public meeting,” he claimed, adding that the masses had rejected traditional political parties, whose leaders had always served own interests during their rule.

Umar Kakakhel said that several opposition parties had joined hands against the PTI but they would not succeed in their mission as people of the district had always supported his party.