Ex-servicemen demand renewal of contract

PESHAWAR: Hundreds of ex-servicemen who have been sacked recently have asked the government and the police chief to renew their contract.

A large number of them were recruited during different times, especially when the terrorism was at its peak, to meet the requirement of the manpower.

They have served in several districts for several years. Many of them sacrificed lives while several were injured. However, they were sacked last month as their contract was not renewed.

“Around 2500 ex-servicemen were hired in 2009 to fight terrorism and help police maintain law and order.

Their contracts were renewed a number of times but last month 350 from Peshawar were sacked,” said one of these cops, Idrees.

He said the special police officials recruited along with them had been regularized but the ex-servicemen were sacked.