Six more from KP file papers for Senate polls

PESHAWAR: Six more candidates submitted nomination papers at the Election Commission office for the Senate elections from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

A total of 30 candidates of different political parties as well as independent contenders have filed nomination papers for the upcoming polls of the Upper House of the parliament.

An official said that Dost Mohammad Mahsud, Falak Naz Chitrali, Najiullah Khattak and Armish Kumar of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Shazia Tehmas of the Pakistan People’s Party were among those who submitted nomination papers on Sunday.

Dost Mohammad submitted papers for both the general and technocrat seats.

Monday is the last day for submitting nomination papers at the Election Commission office.

Those who have already submitted papers on Saturday for a general seat in Senate included Shibly Faraz, Mohsin Aziz, Faisal Saleem, Zeeshan Khanzada, Aurangzeb of PTI, Attaur Rehman and Mohammad Tariq Khattak of JUI-F, Farhat Ullah Babar of PPP, Haji Hidayat Ullah of ANP, Abbas Afridi of PML-N and two independent candidates Malik Najib Ullah Khalil and Nasrullah Wazir.

Besides, five candidates who have submitted papers for seats reserved for technocrats included Hamidul Haq, Farhatullah Babar, Zubair Ali, Nasrullah Wazir and Rehan Alam Khan.

Sania Nishtar, Naeema Kishwar, Tasleem Begum, Farah Khan and Farzana Javed have also filed papers for reserved seats for women. Two candidates Gurdeep Singh and Ranjeet Singh have submitted papers for seats reserved for minorities.

After extending the last date of filing nomination papers till February 15, the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers will now be February 25. The elections are to be held as per schedule on March 3.

Almost all the political parties have finalised names of candidates for the general seats as well as slots reserved for women, technocrats and minorities.

Half of the senators, 52, are going to complete their six-year tenure on March 6. New members of the Upper House will be elected on these seats from all the provinces and Islamabad.

A number of independent candidates have obtained nomination papers as well.