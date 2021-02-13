Rs86 bn planned for underdeveloped Punjab villages

LAHORE: The Punjab Local Government and Community Development (LGCD) Friday planned to launch a development project named Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply & Sanitation at a cost of Rs86 billion for the underdeveloped villages of 16 tehsils in Punjab.

LGDC Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal chaired a meeting in his secretariat in this connection which was attended by the officers of Planning and Development Board and consultants of World Bank.

Noor-ul-Amin Mengal said that in the first phase of the project roads would be advanced for underdeveloped villages of 16 tehsils. Clean and healthy water supply will be ensured to the areas to be developed. In the next step, modern solid waste management system will be introduced in a more organised manner.