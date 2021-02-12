LHC CJ directs FIA to take action on anti-judiciary propaganda

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Thursday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action against the persons involved in anti-judiciary propaganda on YouTube.

The CJ also directed the FIA to examine remarks and programmes aired on all television channels about the judiciary and submit a report.

Earlier, a counsel for Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) told the court that licence of a television channel "Bol" was suspended for doing a contemptuous programme against the judiciary. However, he said, the channel obtained a stay from the Sindh High Court. The CJ asked the Pemra’s counsel about the lawful boundaries of the freedom of expression in the country and the jurisdiction of the authority to take action if someone hurled abuses at the judiciary.

The counsel said Council of Complaint of the Pemra deals with such cases. He pointed out that the judiciary could not be discussed even in the parliament and the media was not an exception.

The CJ was hearing a petition against a strike/protest observed by public servants in support of former assistant commissioner of Sahiwal who was got handcuffed by a civil judge for defying a judicial order. The chief justice rejected a written reply submitted by former Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Haider as unsatisfactory. The officer in his reply held the civil judge responsible for the events took place in the court. He also denied having participated in any protest and claimed to have great respect for the courts.

However, a report filed by an additional district and sessions judge of Sahiwal revealed that the assistant commissioner had shouted in the court with a claim that the civil judge had no jurisdiction to issue his arrest warrants. The report also disclosed that the AC had also threatened to lock the court.

Chief Justice Khan asked a Punjab government’s lawyer whether the AC could remain in the service after the report of the sessions judge about the incident. The CJ also expressed dismay over the Nadra for not submitting the record of the government officials who held protests holding placards and banners inscribed with contemptuous slogans.

The CJ observed that contempt proceedings would be initiated against the officials involved in the strike/protests if the government failed to remove them from service.

He also directed the FIA to submit a complete detail of the assets owned by bureaucrat Azeem Shaukat Awan who had chanted anti-judiciary slogans at the protest.

The chief justice directed the law officer to submit a fresh affidavit on behalf of Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdaus Ashiq Awan. An earlier affidavit filed by the special assistant was not accepted by the court. The CJ had sought the affidavit from Ms Awan as she had held a press conference on the issue, which the court deemed as contempt. The CJ would resume hearing next month.