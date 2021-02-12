Police to register FIR on behalf of state over three deaths in factory fire

A day after three labourers lost their lives in a fire at a thread factory in Baldia Town, police on Thursday decided to lodge an FIR on behalf of the state after the families of the deceased employees refused to register a case.

Police investigators have also recorded the statement of the factory owner. According to police, the owner told them that the factory was operational since the last five years where workers used to work 24 hours in different shifts.

The owner further told police that about a dozen employees were present in the factory when the fire broke out and all but two were able of escape. As the two employees were stuck in the fire, another employee who had earlier been able to escape went inside the factory again in a bid to rescue the others but he himself was trapped there.

According to the owner, the first two storeys of the factory were used as warehouse while machines were installed on the third and fourth storeys where the labourers worked. Police said that initially, sections pertaining to negligence would be placed in the FIR. They added that the cause of the fire would also be ascertained during the investigations.

Three labourers lost their lives after a fire erupted in a thread factory, Al-Makka Fibers, located in Madina Colony Sector 5 in Baldia Town on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. A firefighter was also injured in the incident.