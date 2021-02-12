PPP demands NAB to take notice of PM’s statement

ISLAMABAD: The PPP has demanded NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal to take notice of Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement with regard to the horse-trading in Senate elections.

The PPP's demand came after the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he stated that he was offered money for the Senate seats, adding the rate of becoming a senator in Balochistan was going up from Rs500 million to Rs700 million.

“The prime minister’s statement with regard to horse trading in the Senate elections is serious and sensitive in nature and the chairman NAB should summon the the prime minister for a statement which he has given in official capacity,” said PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari in a statement. He said the prime minister, who is telling the rates for the Senate elections, could be issued a notice and be investigated to reach the facts behind it. He said the rate of Rs700 million was being announced about Balochistan where the government's own allies were ruling.