MBBS, BDS first merit list issued

LAHORE:University of Health Sciences (UHS) has issued the first selection list of candidates admitted to MBBS and BDS programme in public sector medical and dental colleges of the Punjab for the session 2020-2021.

The last merit for MBBS remained 91.8182 and that for BDS 91.7273 per cent. Last year, this merit was 91.54. The King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Lahore, as always, remained the top choice of candidates with merit for the institution closing at 94.62 percent. The last merit for Allama Iqbal Medical College, Lahore is 93.78 percent, Services Institute of Medical Sciences, Lahore 93.30 percent, Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Medical and Dental College, Lahore 93.19, Ameer-ud-Din Medical College, Lahore 92.72 percent, Nishtar Medical College, Multan 92.70 percent, Rawalpindi Medical College, Rawalpindi 92.50 percent, Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Lahore 92.33 percent, Punjab Medical College, Faisalabad 92.25 percent, Gujranwala Medical College, Gujranwala 92.09 percent, Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur 92.05 percent, Sahiwal Medical College, Sahiwal 91.99 percent, Khawaja Mohammad Safdar Medical College, Sialkot 91.98 percent, Sargodha Medical College, Sargodha 91.89 percent, Nawaz Sharif Medical College, Gujrat 91.88 percent, Sheikh Zayed Medical College, Rahim Yar Khan 91.84 percent and DG Khan Medical College, DG Khan 91.81 percent.

For BDS programme, the last merit of de’Montmorency College of Dentistry Lahore is 91.7500 per cent, Nishtar Institute of Dentistry, Multan 91.7455 per cent and that of Dental Section Punjab Medical College, Faisalabad 91.7273 per cent.

For Reciprocal seats available for candidates of Punjab, the merit of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Medical College, Muzaffarabad, AJ&K is 91.72 per cent, Khyber Medical College Peshawar 91.72 percent, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical College, Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 91.71 percent, Bolan Medical College, Quetta 91.70 percent and for Poonch Medical College, Rawlakot, AJ&K the last merit is 91.70 percent.

All the lists are available on UHS website www.uhs.edu.pk. The last date for submission of fee in respective colleges is February 11.