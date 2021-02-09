‘AJK PPP not ready to contest polls with PML-N’

ISLAMABAD: The Azad Kashmir chapter of the PPP is not keen on contesting the upcoming elections of the area jointly with the PML-N, according to Geo News sources. PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had sought recommendations from PPP Azad Kashmir on whether or not the party should jointly contest the upcoming Azad Kashmir elections. However, PPP Azad Kashmir excused itself from contesting the elections under the PDM banner with the PML-N, saying that its main opponent in the area was the PML-N, according to sources. "PPP Azad Kashmir's stance is that how can the party contest the elections jointly with the PML-N when it is its main rival there?" said a source. PPP Azad Kashmir adopted the stance that its candidates cannot contest elections jointly on 33 seats, however, it said that an alliance with the PML-N is possible on 12 other seats. The PPP Azad Kashmir, according to sources, has forwarded its proposals to the central leadership of the party.