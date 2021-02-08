Noted scholar Ataul Muhemin Bukhari laid to rest in Multan

LAHORE: Noted scholar and campaigner of Tehreek Khatm-e-Nabuwat, Central Ameer of Majlis Ahrar-e-Islam Syed Ataul Muhemin Bukhari was laid to rest in ancestral Jalal Baqari grave yard in Multan on Sunday evening. He died on previous night at 79. His funeral prayers were participated by thousands of people from all walks of life which was led by his son Ataul Mannan Bukhari. Noted scholars from all over the country attended the funeral including Aalmi Majlis Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nabuwat Naib Ameer Pir Hafiz Nasir Uddin Khan, Custodian of Khanqah Sirajiah, Khawaja Khalil Ahmad, Maulana Allah Wasaya, Convener All Parties Tahaffuz Namoos Sahaba Action Committee Maulana Abdul Rauf Farooqi, Int Khatm Nabuwat Movement Ameer Maulana Ilyas Chinioti, Wafaqul Madaris Arabia chief Qari Hanif Jallundhari, Mufti Mohammad Hasan, Maulana Atiqur Rehman Hazarvi, Maulana Habibur Rehman Darkhwasti, Maulana Zubair Siddiqi, Maulana Bashir Shahd, Allama Khalid Mehmood Nadeem, PML-N leader Makhdoom Javed Hashmi, DC Multan Amir Khattak, Maulana Zafar Qasmi, Maulana Fazlur Rehman Darkhwasti, Qari Yusuf Ahrar, Ataullah Salis Bukhari, Maulana Zahid Mehmood Qasmi, Dr Umar Farooq Ahrar and others.