Germany records new jump in crime

BERLIN: The number of crimes committed by right-wing extremists in Germany jumped to its highest level for at least four years in 2020, according to provisional police figures released on Thursday.

Police recorded 23,080 crimes of a far-right nature last year -- around 700 more than the previous year -- the figures published by left-wing lawmaker Petra Pau show. The number is already the highest since 2016, and could yet rise to the highest level since records began in 2001 by the time the final figures are released later this year.