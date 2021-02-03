Cleric among three killed in Afghanistan

KABUL: A prominent Afghan cleric was among three people killed Tuesday as a series of car bomb attacks rocked Afghanistan including four in the capital, officials said.Targeted killings with remotely detonated bombs attached to vehicles have become a favoured tactic of insurgents in recent months, especially during the morning commute in cities like Kabul. Mohammad Atif, a well-known cleric from a Kabul-based charity group, was among two people killed when a bomb targeting their vehicle exploded in a central district of the capital, officials said. Two other civilians were injured in the blast.