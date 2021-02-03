Security plan for cricket teams

LAHORE:Lahore Police has finalised a comprehensive security plan for forthcoming three-match T20 series between Pakistan and South African cricket teams to be started from February 11 at Gaddafi Stadium.

According to the security plan, more than 5,000 police officers will perform duties during the matches to ensure foolproof security of the two cricket teams. It is pertinent to mention that in wake of dangers of second wave of COVID-19, these matches will be played without audience.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, while giving details of the security strategy, said that revival of international sports in Pakistan is commendable and Lahore Police has played pivotal role to promote international sports in the Provincial Capital by providing maximum security to these events.

He said that maximum efforts had been made to least disturb the business activities during the matches and zero route would be provided to the teams by closing the roads for minimum time only during the movements of teams from their hotel to the stadium and vice versa.