‘Mujhe Khuda Pe Yakeen Hai’ goes on air

LAHORE:Another tale of love, hatred, and revenge launched by 7th Sky Entertainment with their latest outing ‘Mujhe Khuda Pe Yakeen Hai’ on Geo Entertainment on Monday.

‘Mujhe Khuda Pe Yakeen Hai’ narrates a compelling story of a young woman Rida who leads a happy life with her husband Hammad and two children. Her life turns upside down when she decides to keep Shakira and Nazneen as her tenants. Having a dark and disturbing past Nazneen and Shakira with their cunning antics leave no stone unturned in making Rida and Hammad’s life thorny. They create misunderstandings that weaken their bond and trust towards each other. The premise of ‘Mujhe Khuda Pe Yakeen Hai’ at the core depicts the difference between good and evil that exist in the social fabric of the society. What happens when feelings of envy lock horns with sentiments of love, the winner indeed will be honesty and sincerity. Will Hammad realize his mistakes and seek forgiveness from Rida? Will Rida have enough courage to forgive Hammad for his misogynist deeds? Will Nazneen and Shakira face the consequences of their evil acts?

The drama is penned down by Soofia Khurram and is directed by Saleem Ghanchi. The cast of the drama includes Aagha Ali, Nimra Khan and Yashma Gill in leading roles. It is supported by Gul-e-Rana, Asim Mehmood, Seemi Pasha, Saleem Mairaj, Sajida Syed and Rashid Farooqui.

7th Sky Entertainment plays a vital role in producing empowering narratives tossed with diverse genres. With back-to-back successes airing simultaneously like Qayamat, Fitrat, Fitoor and Kasa-e-Dil, we hope that ‘Mujhe Khuda Pe Yakeen Hai’ will be another jewel in the crown. Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi together have built a brand with an amazing success rate. One cannot skip thinking about the award-winning serials like Khaani, Romeo Weds Heer, Ramz-e-Ishq, Dar Khuda Se, Muqaddar, Meherposh, Deewangi, Kahin Deep Jale, Mera Rab Waris, Dil Kya Kare, Ghar Titli Ka Par and the list goes on.