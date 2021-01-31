close
Sun Jan 31, 2021
AFP
January 31, 2021

Five dead in in Cuba

World

HAVANA: Five people died in Cuba late on Friday when their helicopter crashed on its way from the province of Holguin to Guantanamo in the east of the island, the armed forces ministry announced.

The helicopter “crashed against a hill” and “the five people on board died,” the ministry said in a statement released by state media.

The ministry has set up a commission to investigate what caused the accident, according to the statement. It gave no other details, including the identities of the victims.

