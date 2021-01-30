Two confirmed, seven corona suspects die

FAISALABAD: Two confirmed and seven coronavirus suspects died at Allied Hospital Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

Reportedly, 25 new cases of COVID-19 were reported at the hospital where 23 coronavirus patients were already under treatment. Meanwhile, citizens of Faisalabad were urged strictly to adhere to coronavirus SOPs by district health authorities. They are asked contact hospitals, especially the Allied one in case they were infected with the virus due to their carelessness.

BANDITS SHOT AT, INJURED CLERIC: Bandits Friday shot at and injured a Muslim cleric during a robbery bid in Mamoon Kanjun.

The gunmen barged into the house of a local cleric and took away cash and valuables. They shot at and injured the cleric when he put up resistance. Residents of the village blocked the main road against the crime.

MAN SHOT DEAD: Some gunmen barged into the house of Adnan Ahmad in B-Block of Sir Syed Town and shot him dead

The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained. The Factory Area police were making hectic efforts to trace and arrest the culprits.

WORKER SHOT DEAD: A labourer was shot dead on Friday.

Husnain Ahmad of Kamalia was moving on road when some killers opened firing at him, leaving him dead on the spot. Meanwhile, Khurrianwala police arrested an alleged dacoit indentified as Faisal Ashiq. Reportedly, he was sustained bullet injuries when he was arrested.