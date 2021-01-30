63pc Pakistanis think asymptomatic people can’t spread Covid-19: survey

ISLAMABAD: Despite the looming threat of COVID-19 in Pakistan, 63 percent of the population thinks that people showing no symptoms cannot spread the disease.

A survey was conducted by Gallup Pakistan, in collaboration with Jang-Geo News Polls, in which around one thousand people took part from across the country. Respondents were asked to answer different questions related to their perceptions around the coronavirus. The survey was carried out between December 24, 2020, and January 15, 2021.

As per the survey, 24 percent population believes that asymptomatic people can also spread the virus, while 13 percent did not respond to this question. When asked if anyone in their social circle has been affected by the coronavirus, 81 percent of the respondents replied negatively, while 19 percent indicated that someone they knew contracted the virus. In June 2020, 22 percent respondents had indicated that they knew someone with COVID-19.

When asked if someone they knew succumbed to COVID-19, the majority of the respondents, i.e. 89 percent, said that they do not know anyone dying of the disease. As against that, 11 percent said that they knew someone who passed away after contracting the virus.