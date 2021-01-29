53 foreign players in ITF Pakistan International Juniors Tennis

KARACHI: There are 53 foreign players participating in the second ITF Pakistan International Juniors Tennis Championships scheduled in Islamabad from February 8-13.

According to the acceptance list, Alession Basile of Belgium, ranked 370, is the top seed in boys’ event.

There are four Pakistani players as well in the main draw. Hamid Israr Gul, ranked 997, is ninth seed.

Sami Zeb Khan, ranked 1226, is 16th seed, and Abdullah, ranked 1318, is 17th seed. Huzaifa Khan, ranked 1473, is 21st seed.