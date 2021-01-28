‘Rs1.3b being spent on 21 projects for promotion of recreational activities’

GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah has said that about Rs 1.3 billion are being spent on 21 ongoing projects for the promotion of sports and recreational activities across the Gujranwala division.

He expressed these views during a farewell meeting with Divisional Sports Officer Saifur Rahman who called on him after his retirement here on Wednesday.

The commissioner said that completion of projects would promote talent of the players and enable them to make their division famous in national and international competitions. He said that the provision of quality sports facilities was the top priority of the Punjab government and in this regard, the Gakhtar Sports Arena would prove a milestone for the promotion of healthy sports activities in the division. Speaking on the occasion, Saifur Rahman thanked the commissioner for his full support and guidance in discharging his professional duties and said that during his tenure, he sincerely strived to discharge his duties with sincerity, commitment and professional integrity.

CONFERENCE: The Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday organised a liaison conference in which more than 17 presidents from the country’s chambers participated while seven other presidents also attended the moot online. Presiding over the conference, Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Umar Ashraf Mughal said that the purpose of holding the chambers liaison conference was to have all the chambers on one page. All presidents of the chambers pledged to identify common issues and work together for their solution and to solve common problems of the business community. The speakers pointed out the common issues in the conference and issued a statement that the Punjab Chambers Committee should be revived and made functional by the Punjab government. The government should immediately introduce amnesty scheme for the business community in the style of real estate for all other industries.