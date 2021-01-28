close
Thu Jan 28, 2021
January 28, 2021

Broken roads

Newspost

 
January 28, 2021

Panjgur is the most populous district of Balochistan and, unfortunately, has the worst road infrastructure. The authorities haven’t done anything to repair broken roads. These dilapidated roads are one of the main reasons for an increase in the number of fatal accidents.

The Balochistan government is requested to take immediate action to repair these roads.

Bebarg Ameer

Panjgur

