Team arrives in Thar to probe death of peacocks

ISLAMABAD: A team of Wildlife Department has arrived in Tharparkar to probe mysterious death of peacocks.

The residents of Kharo Bajeer and Bhakao villages in Tharparkar said at least 20 peacocks have died in the area. Deputy Conservator Mir Ijaz Talpur said two bodies of peacocks and ill peachicks were found in the area which were taken to Karachi for tests. He said the reports of peachicks showed they were ill due to food shortage and winter, while the report of dead peacocks is awaited.