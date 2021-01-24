tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
One of the reasons for an increase in street crimes is the country’s weak economy. When people don’t have money to afford a single meal, they choose illegal ways to get some money.
The current environment of our country where street crimes have created a wave of fear is the direct result of the government’s failure to provide the basic facilities to the people.
Yasira Mansoor
Makran