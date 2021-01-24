close
Sun Jan 24, 2021
January 24, 2021

Weak economy

January 24, 2021

One of the reasons for an increase in street crimes is the country’s weak economy. When people don’t have money to afford a single meal, they choose illegal ways to get some money.

The current environment of our country where street crimes have created a wave of fear is the direct result of the government’s failure to provide the basic facilities to the people.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran

