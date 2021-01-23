IHC CJ lauds court reportersâ€™ role

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah Friday termed the role of court reporters important in restoring public confidence in the judiciary and hoped they would continue to perform their duties in a professional way.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah expressed these views at a reception for newly-elected office-bearers of the Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA) on the lawns of the court. He said court reporters presented the true picture to courts and litigants and through them people knew whether institutions were working according to merit and as per law or not. The chief justice said the rule of law was of utmost importance for peace and progress in a society and where there was no rule of law, there was chaos and anarchy.

He expressed his pleasure that the journalistsâ€™ representative body held elections every year in a fair and transparent way and congratulated its newly-elected office-bearers. He hoped the reporters would continue to establish higher journalistic values by reporting on court issues and cases.

IHCJA office-bearers, including President Saqib Bashir, Secretary Ehtisham Kiani, former President Amir Saeed Abbasi and Awais Yousafzai were also present. They thanked the chief justice. They also informed the chief justice about their problems and he promised to solve them.